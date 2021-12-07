School bus cancellations and a snow squall warning for Simcoe Muskoka

Travel times could be affected in areas experiencing snow squalls on Tues., Dec 7, as school buses are also cancelled.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has cancelled all school buses and vans in the North Weather Zone, including Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey and Northern Wellington County.

High winds and snow streamers are making travelling difficult in @tinytownship. Check @511Ontario and listen to local radio before heading out if necessary. #SGBOPP ^DH pic.twitter.com/hc5urGVxHK

Fifteen centimetres of snow is expected to fall before weakening this afternoon.

Burts of heavy and blowing snow are hazards as strong northwest winds bring a cold front to the region.

Areas under the snow squall warning include

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Port Carling

Port Severn

Blue Mountains

Owen Sound

Grey County

Northern Wellington County

A weather advisory warning of low visibility, blowing heavy snow in brief bursts has been issued for

Orangevile

Grand Valley

Shelburne

Mansfield

Dufferin County

Those areas are expected to see up to 5 cm in a two to four-hour period before conditions improve this afternoon.