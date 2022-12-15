iHeartRadio

School bus cancellations and delays by board


School buses at Landmark Bus Lines in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)

School bus cancellations are updated by 7 a.m. on applicable days.

Simcoe County
No cancellations.

Bluewater District School Board
No cancellations.

Durham Region
No cancellations.

Nipissing Parry Sound
No cancellations.

Trillium Lakelands
Kawartha region buses cancelled.

York Region
All school buses cancelled.

Wellington Dufferin
All buses cancelled.

