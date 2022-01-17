iHeartRadio

School bus cancellations and school closures

A student peers through the window of a school bus as he arrives at the Bancroft Elementary School in Montreal, on August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 

School Closures

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board schools. Classes will be shifted to remote learning.
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board schools. Classes will be shifted to remote learning.
  • The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est says schools will be closed on Monday.  Classes will be shifted online 
  • Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est. Classes will be shifted to distance learning
  • The Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais says all schools will be closed on Monday and classes will be suspended
  • Algonquin College says all on-campus instruction is cancelled in Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth. All virtual classes will continue as scheduled 

School Bus Cancellations

  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (Schools will be closed)
  • Upper Canada District School Board (Schools will be closed)
  • Renfrew County (Schools will be open)
  • Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario 

Daycare/childcare closures

  • Glebe Parents Day Care programs and locations will be closed on Monday 
  • YMCA closes childcare programs in Brockville and Kingston 
