School bus cancellations and school closures in GTA for Feb. 17, 2022

A messy mix of rain and snow is headed to the GTA today, prompting some school boards to cancel transportation for the day. Here is a look at school bus cancellations and school closures for Feb. 17, 2022:

York Region

York Region District School Board: Transportation services are cancelled and all schools and board locations are closed to students today.

Peel Region

Peel District School Board: Buses in Zone 3 are cancelled and schools in Zone 3 are closed today due to inclement weather.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today. Schools in Caledon and Dufferin County are also closed to students and staff and will switch to remote learning for the day.

Durham Region

Durham District and Durham Catholic District School boards: Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled buses in Zone 1 (Brock), Zone 2 (Uxbridge) and Zone 3 (Scugog) due to inclement weather. Buses are running in Zone 4.

*This list will be updated as more school boards report closures and cancellations throughout the morning.