School bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday
School bus service is cancelled for thousands of students in the Ottawa area today, as the cleanup continues from Wednesday's storm.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all school buses are cancelled for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.
"Due to safety concerns relating to power outages throughout the city of Ottawa, all transportation services on vans, yellow buses and wheelchair buses will be cancelled today," the OSTA said on its website.
"Some schools have no power. Please refer to your school board website to determine if your school is open."
School buses are also cancelled for schools with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board.
The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa announced buses are cancelled for French-language schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville.
Hydro Ottawa reports more than 60,000 customers across Ottawa remain without power Thursday morning.
School bus cancellations
- Ottawa Carleton District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Upper Canada District School Board
- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
- Buses are cancelled for all French language schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville
School closures
Ottawa Carleton District School Board
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says dozens of schools are without power and will be closed today. Here is a list of schools and EDP Programs that are closed on Thursday.
- Agincourt P.S.
- Lorne Cassidy E.S.
- Bell H.S.
- Bells Corners P.S.
- Blossom Park P.S.
- Broadview P.S.
- Colonel By S.S.
- Crystal Bay
- DA Moodie
- Elizabeth Wynwood
- Frederick Banting Alternate Program
- Glen Ogilvie P.S.
- Goulbourn M.S.
- Henry Larson E.S.
- Henry Munro M.S.
- Huntley Centennial P.S.
- Kanata Highlands P.S.
- Kars on the Rideau P.S.
- Le Phare E.S.
- Manor Park P.S.
- Manotick P.S.
- Metcalfe P.S.
- Munster P.S.
- Nepean H.S.
- North Gower P.S.
- Osgoode P.S.
- Osgoode Township H.S.
- Pleasant Park P.S.
- Robert Hopkins P.S.
- Sir Winston Churchill P.S.
- Steve Maclean ES
- Vimy Ridge PS
Ottawa Catholic School Board
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the following schools are closed today due to power outages.
- Lester B. Pearson High School
- St. Brother André
- Thomas D'Arcy McGee
- Notre Dame High School
- Holy Cross
- St. Daniel
- St. John XXIII
- St. Rita
- St. Bernard
- St. Catherine
- St. Emily
- St. Jerome
- St. Leonard
- St. Monica
- Holy Spirit
- Our Lady of Peace
- St. Michael (Corkery)
- St. Michael (Fitzroy)
- St. Stephen
- St. Philip
Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
The CECCE says the following schools are closed today due to power outages:
- École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître
- École secondaire catholique Garneau
- École secondaire catholique Franco-Ouest
- École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Guillaume
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph d’Orléans
- École élémentaire Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau
Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
The CEPEO says the following schools are closed today due to power outages:
- École élémentaire publique Charlotte-Lemieux
- École élémentaire publique Gabrielle-Roy
- École élémentaire publique Michel-Dupuis
- École élémentaire publique Nouvel Horizon
- École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee
- École élémentaire et secondaire publique Riviere Rideau
- École élémentaire publique Seraphin-Marion
- École élémentaire publique Le Sommet
- Maison de la Francophonie
Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools are closed today due to power outages.
- Sacred Heart, Lanark
- Holy Cross, Kemptville
- Iona Academy, Williamstown
- Pope John Paul II, Hammond
- St. Francis Xavier CHS, Hammond
- St. Jude, Vankleek Hill
- St. Michael CHS, Kemptville
- St. Patrick, Rockland
Upper Canada District School Board
The Upper Canada District School Board says the following schools are without power and will be closed on Thursday.
- Winchester Public School
- Nationview Public School
- Russell High School
- Oxford-on-Rideau Public School
- Kemptville Public School
- South Branch Elementary School
- North Grenville District High School
- Pleasant Corners Public School
- Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute
- Laggan Public School
- Glengarry District High School
- Char-Lan District High School
- Williamstown Public School
- Avonmore Public School
- Tagwi Secondary School
- Rideau District High School
- South Crosby Public School
- Maple Grove Public School
- Drummond Public School
- Montague Public School
- Beckwith Public School
- North Elmsley Elementary School
The board says all childcare centres in these schools are closed today.
Western Quebec School Board
The Western Quebec School Board says all schools, centres, administrative offices and childcare in the Outaouais are closed today due to power outages and infrastructure failures.