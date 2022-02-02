School bus cancellations as 'multi-day snowfall event' rips through central Ontario

All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled on Wednesday.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has also cancelled all school vehicles for Haliburton and Muskoka.

The bus consortiums say the storm moving into the region has forced them to stall all student transportation for the day.

Central Ontario is expected to be hit with freezing rain before a 'multi-day snowfall event' rips through the region.

Environment Canada expects freezing rain mixed with snow to begin Wednesday morning and transition to just slow by mid-day.

The weather agency says areas around Georgian Bay may see rain mixed with snow tonight instead of freezing rain.

Ten to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall between now and Thursday, causing reduced visibility on the roads.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of Simcoe County, Parry-Muskoka, Dufferin County, York Region and Grey-Bruce.

Communities in Simcoe County under the weather advisory include:

Barrie

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Snow is expected to persist across the region Wednesday and Wednesday night, tapering by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty regarding the track of the low-pressure system and, therefore the total snowfall amounts are unclear.

Motorists across central Ontario are urged to use caution as the conditions will be poor.

The winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the following Parry-Sound Muskoka communities:

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Port Carling

Port Severn

Other communities a snowfall warning include:

Orangeville

Grand Valley

Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

Southern Grey County

Northern Grey County

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Dundalk

The multi-day snowfall event will also make its way through Grey-Bruce, with 10 to 20 cm snow accumulations by Thursday morning.