iHeartRadio

School bus cancellations for Friday, Feb. 10


School bus - file image. (CTV News)

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Friday, Feb. 10.  Schools are open today for students.

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Conseil des ecoles Catholiques du Centre-Est schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, United Counties of Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
12