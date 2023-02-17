School bus cancellations for Friday, Feb. 17

School buses have been cancelled in eastern Ontario on Friday as a mix of snow and ice pellets hits the region.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Ottawa, Smiths Falls and Prescott and Russell. Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Brockville, Cornwall, Kingston and South Frontenac.

The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario has cancelled all transportation due to the weather and road conditions. Schools remain open.

School buses are cancelled in:

- Upper Canada District School Board

- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

- French-language schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Marionville and Prescott-Russell