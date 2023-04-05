iHeartRadio

School bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario


image.jpg

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Wednesday, April 5.

School bus cancellations

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
  • Upper Canada District School Board 
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario 
  • French language schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville

Algonquin College

Algonquin College says classes at the Pembroke campus are cancelled today due to the weather.

Classes will proceed as scheduled at the Ottawa and Perth campuses. 

Western Quebec

The Western Quebec school board says all schools and centres in the Outaouais Region are closed on Wednesday due to the weather. The closures include daycare centres and administrative offices.

12