School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 18

A student peers through the window of a school bus as he arrives at the Bancroft Elementary School in Montreal, on August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 

School Closures

  • Redeemer Christian High School in Nepean is closed

School Bus Cancellations

  • Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (schools remain open) 
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board (schools remain open)
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (Schools remain open)
  • Upper Canada District School Board (Schools remain open)
  • Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est (Schools remain open)
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (Schools remain open)
