School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 18


FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

School bus cancellations across eastern Ontario on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of eastern Ontario
  • Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, United Countries of Prescott-Russell, Kingston, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville and Trenton
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'est de l'Ontario schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, United Countries of Prescott-Russell, Kingston, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville and Trenton
  • Renfrew school buses in Zone 4 Madawaska

Schools are open

School buses are running in Ottawa today

