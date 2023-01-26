iHeartRadio

School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region


FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Thursday, Jan. 26 after snow blanketed much of the region overnight.

School buses are cancelled for:

  • Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All schools are open.

Due to inclement weather all school buses & school vans are cancelled for today Thursday January 26,2023. Schools are open, however parents/guardians are responsible for transportation of students attending open schools at the end of the day.

— OSTA (@OttSchoolBus) January 26, 2023
