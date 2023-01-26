School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Thursday, Jan. 26 after snow blanketed much of the region overnight.

School buses are cancelled for:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All schools are open.

Due to inclement weather all school buses & school vans are cancelled for today Thursday January 26,2023. Schools are open, however parents/guardians are responsible for transportation of students attending open schools at the end of the day.