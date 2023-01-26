School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Thursday, Jan. 26 after snow blanketed much of the region overnight.
School buses are cancelled for:
- Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
- Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
- Upper Canada District School Board
- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
All schools are open.
Due to inclement weather all school buses & school vans are cancelled for today Thursday January 26,2023. Schools are open, however parents/guardians are responsible for transportation of students attending open schools at the end of the day.— OSTA (@OttSchoolBus) January 26, 2023
