School bus cancellations in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Nicole King
All school buses in Simcoe County were cancelled Friday morning.
It's a snow day for some students as school bus cancellations are being announced Friday morning.
The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has cancelled all buses and vans in the region due to current poor road conditions.
Environment Canada had a winter travel advisory in place all evening and overnight. Ice pellets or freezing drizzle was in the forecast and expected to taper off to light flurries Friday morning.
The temperature is falling throughout the day, ushering a return to seasonable conditions with the wind chill dipping to minus 18 by the evening.
