School bus cancellations, weather warnings for parts of Simcoe Muskoka

All school buses and vans are cancelled for the North Zone in Simcoe Muskoka as weather advisories warn of the potential for a treacherous morning commute.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium called for the cancellations of the North Zone buses, including the communities of Elmvale, Penetanguishene and Orillia this morning.

Students in those zones who are unable to attend school can pivot to remote learning today.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, including;

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Huntsville

Baysville

Port Carling

Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound

Rosseau

Killbear Park

The advisory warns that five to 10 cm of snow is expected in those areas though 15cm is also possible under the most intense squalls.

The squall line will move out this afternoon, but snow squalls in some parts of the region are expected to last until sometime Tuesday morning.

A snow squall warning has been issued for

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Northern Grey County

Strong northwesterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected to cause blowing snow and reduced visibility this morning.

Local snowfall in these areas is expected to see 15 to 25 cm with some areas reaching 30 cm by Tuesday morning.

A snow squall watch is in effect for