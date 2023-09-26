School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.

A school bus collided with a vehicle Tuesday morning on Route 114 in the community of Weldon, N.B. near Hillsborough.

Francophone South School District spokesperson Jean-Luc Thériault said five students in addition to the bus driver were onboard at the time of the crash around 6:50 a.m.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," said Thériault in an email.

Thériault said the parents of the students on the bus were contacted and they came to pick up their children.

The New Brunswick RCMP sent a message on social media at 8:11 a.m. saying traffic is being diverted in the Weldon area due to the collision.

