School bus company in Regina charged for being unregistered

A school bus with kids on board in Regina was stopped by traffic services on Thursday for being unregistered.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), an officer’s Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) caught the violation.

The bus was re-registered roadside and continued after a brief delay.

