School bus crash in Kingsville sends three people to hospital, driver charged
Two students and a bus driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Kingsville.
Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Road 8 East and Graham Side Road on Thursday at 7:50 a.m.
The school bus had five students on board the bus. Two students and the bus driver were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
As a result of the investigation, the bus driver, a 47-year-old resident of Kingsville, was charged with Fail to Yield to Traffic on a Through Highway.
The other driver was treated and released by EMS at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
