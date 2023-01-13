School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes

Friday was a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.

A number of warnings issued by Environment Canada were in place across the two provinces Friday.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings were in effect across the mainland, with Les Suêtes wind warnings in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

Several schools in Nova Scotia delayed opening or were dismissing early, with some school buses travelling on paved roads only.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education was the only school district that was closed for the entire school day in the province.

A school bus was pictured partially in a ditch along Pumping Station Road in Amherst, N.S., Friday morning, prompting online criticism from some parents who disagreed with the decision for schools in the area to remain open.

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education said the students who were on the bus have been assessed and there were no injuries.

The students were then taken to school on a different bus.

The school district said it felt “confident” the weather would transition to rain for afternoon dismissal.

All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Snow in New Brunswick prompted the RCMP to warn of extremely poor driving conditions on Route 2 between Longs Creek and Grand Falls, as well as on Route 95 between Woodstock and the U.S. border, early Friday morning.

New Brunswick's director of public works, Don Morehouse, says the biggest concern is making sure road surfaces are clear of any type of debris that could possibly cause drainage issues.

"We also apply what we call a brine solution, which is basically a way to have some salt brine on the road so the bonding effect doesn’t occur as quickly," he said.

When in full operation, Morehouse says there are well over 100 employees working on snow removal, which includes city employees, supervisors and contractors.

New Brunswick's cleanup is on track to be done by Saturday, however Morehouse says that could change depending on Mother Nature.

”There is the potential for the road temperatures to drop, the air temperatures to drop and we get some freezing rain or icy conditions, so we’re going to keep an eye on that and keep a crew on standby,” said Morehouse.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said they were responding to collisions “all over the province” Friday morning due to difficult driving conditions.

Weather conditions turned to rain Friday afternoon in southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia.

Frozen and saturated ground is elevating the risk for flooding. Hydroplaning conditions are present on roadways in the region.

The Saint John Police Force said in a tweet after 12 p.m. that there were reports of localized flooding on various streets in the city.

Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain, with heavy snow and ice pellets forecasted in northern areas of the province. Rain is expected for most of Friday night, with a continuing mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain for northernmost communities.

More rain is forecast for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Saturday, with a patchy, icy mix of precipitation for New Brunswick.

Some travelling to P.E.I. for the weekend made the choice to arrive a little earlier than planned to avoid being on the road for the worst of the storm, including Fraser Allen who is visiting Charlottetown for a U-15 hockey tournament.

"We came up yesterday because of the weather. Many of us were going to come today," he said.

"Our first game is not until 4 p.m., but we saw the weather and thought we’ll come the night before.”

Snow on the Island piled up quickly Friday morning, making it a challenge for many to get around.

“I saw an accident over there just a few minutes ago. It wasn’t very severe, but still," said Amir Meghtari, who's experiencing his seventh Canadian winter this year.

"It’s not cold. It’s not windy. It’s a lot of snow, for sure, but it’s definitely not the worst one I’ve seen.”

For Island businesses that chose to remain open Friday, staff worked diligently clearing sidewalks to ensure customers could get in.