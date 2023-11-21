School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board

Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the bus left the roadway and rolled into a ditch along Silver Birch Drive shortly after 8 a.m. with one child on board.

Tiny Township's deputy fire chief says the driver and the child were able to get off the bus after it came to rest at a tilt.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The child, who officials say is the driver's daughter, was unharmed.

A tow truck was called in to remove the bus from the side of the roadway, and crews were called to repair a damaged hydro pole.

It's unclear what caused the collision, but police say no charges will be laid.