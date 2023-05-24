School bus crashes into ditch on Sunshine Coast

A school bus in Pender Harbour went off the road and flipped over just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The vehicle landed upside-down in a ditch at the side of Highway 101 in Madeira Park.

There were two people inside the bus—the driver and a child. The student was picked up by their guardian and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Sunshine Coast RCMP.

There were no other vehicles involved, police say. The highway experienced traffic disruptions as “specialized equipment” righted the bus and removed it from the roadway.

Police say further information will be given as it becomes available.