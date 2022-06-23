School bus driver charged with impaired driving after collision in Brampton

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a school bus with kids onboard collided with another vehicle in Brampton Thursday night, Peel police say.

The collision took place at Countryside and Coleraine drives at around 6:40 p.m.

Police say several children were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The 61-year-old female driver, from Brampton, was taken into custody following the crash.

She was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired- blood alchol concentration over 80MGS.

UPDATE:

- The bus driver, a 61-year-old Brampton woman has been charged with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80MGS