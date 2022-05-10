School bus driver crashes into ditch after trying to avoid pothole in Kings County, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A school bus driver in the Annapolis Valley swerved to dodge a pothole and ended up in a ditch Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on North Bishop Road in Brooklyn Corner, N.S.
According to an email from Kristen Loyst, the communications officer for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, the crash happened after three wheels left the road as the driver tried to avoid a pothole.
Loyst adds there were three students on the bus at the time of the crash, all of whom walked away unharmed.
"As a precaution, emergency services were called to the scene and cleared everyone," said Loyst. "Another bus was dispatched to continue taking the students home."
RCMP told CTV News there were no serious injuries reported.
