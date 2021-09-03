School bus driver shortage could put the brakes on routes in the region

A potential bus driver shortage could put the brakes on several routes across the province and in Simcoe County.

School Bus Ontario said there are hundreds of vacant positions leading to cancelled routes and delays.

The group said it has had trouble attracting new drivers because of low wages and the current provincial busing contract system.

Nancy Daigneault, School Bus Ontario executive director, said the situation could roll into central Ontario this fall.

"We're seeing delays. We haven't heard about cancellations yet, but we are short drivers in those regions, so we are asking parents to check the websites they normally check to determine if their bus is running on time," Daigneault said.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC) isn't reporting any cancellations at this time.

The SCSTC has a new BusPlanner Delays app to make tracking easier for parents and students.