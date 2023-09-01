School bus driver stopped for speeding south of Ottawa
A school bus driver received an early back-to-school lesson on the rules of the road, after Ontario Provincial Police officers stopped them for speeding south of Ottawa.
The OPP says officers in Grenville set up a speed enforcement blitz on Friday morning following multiple traffic complaints on Rideau River Road.
Twelve charges were laid in 90 minutes, including one to a school bus driver.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa the school bus driver was observed going 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Rideau River Road.
There were no kids onboard the bus at the time of the traffic stop.
#GrenvilleOPP set up some #LabourDayWeekend speed enforcement following multiple traffic complaints - Rideau River Rd @North_Grenville.
In 90 mins, 12 charges laid including this one for a school bus (no kids).
You can report traffic complaints online: https://t.co/f2HLPPFU66 ^dh pic.twitter.com/tyvZAwAk1j
-
