Driver deceased after school bus ends up in swamp near Long Point, Ont.
One person has died after a school bus carrying no students crashed into several trees before coming to rest in a swampy area near Long Point Ont. Monday evening.
Provincial police say they are seeking home security camera or dash cam video of the crash.
According to police the bus veered off County Road 23 striking several trees, just a few kilometres north of Long Point, Ont. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash which happened about 40 minutes south east of Tillsonburg, Ont.
Police also say no details on the gender or age of the driver will be released until next of kin have been notified.
The road was closed well into the night while officers investigated.
— With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe
-
Messages to 'angels' support the Mariposa House HospiceThe 5th annual Mariposa House Hospice Angel Tree fundraising initiative encourages people to post a special message on a tree.
-
B.C. legislature light-up event returns this weekThe annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration is returning to downtown Victoria.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Glencairn Public School in KitchenerThe Region of Waterloo has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glencairn Public School in Kitchener.
-
Temporary homeless shelter gets boost from Saskatoon committeeThe city’s Planning, Development and Community Services committee approved a request from the Saskatoon Tribal Council to lease a city-owned space for a temporary homeless shelter on Tuesday morning.
-
New study suggests Alberta could see $61B boost from global energy transitionAccording to a study released Tuesday, a global energy transition could create 170,000 jobs in the cleantech sector in Alberta and add $61 billion to GDP by 2050.
-
Calgary researcher to lead study on E. coli infection in childrenA University of Calgary researcher will lead a North American study examining a new way to treat E. coli infections that can cause kidney failure in children.
-
$1B in capital, 13K jobs: Edmonton's 2021 construction season by the numbersMore than $1 billion was put toward 275 projects over the 2021 construction season, according to the City of Edmonton.
-
Ottawa man charged after two-year investigation into international ransomware attacksAn Ottawa man has been charged following a nearly two-year investigation into several ransomware attacks on targets in Canada and the U.S.
-
This Toronto man ditched his traditional banking job to be his own boss and built a $10-million companyThis is how Toronto businessman Stephen Aikman grew his company from one product listed on Amazon to a top global brand.