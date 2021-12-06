School bus ends up in swamp near Long Point, Ont., driver passes away in hospital
One person has died after a school bus, with no students aboard, crashed into several trees before coming to rest in a swampy area near Long Point Ont. Monday evening.
Provincial police say they are seeking home security camera or dash cam video of the crash.
According to police the bus veered off County Road 23 striking several trees, just a few kilometres north of Long Point, Ont. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash which happened about 40 minutes south east of Tillsonburg, Ont.
Police also say no details on the gender or age of the driver will be released until next of kin have been notified.
The road was closed well into the night while officers investigated.
— With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe
-
Guns, drugs, crossbow seized during Leamington searchA 39-year-old is facing multiple charges after police seized about an estimated $37,850 in drugs and weapons from a Leamington residence.
-
Family calling for changes in Sask. long-term care homesA Saskatchewan woman is calling for better measures to protect seniors in long term care due to the findings of an investigation into the death of her mother in a Saskatchewan care home.
-
Student removed from Sask. school due to social media post: officialSaskatchewan RCMP say officers attended Father Porte Memorial Denesuline School in Black Lake around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a threat towards the school.
-
Western University questions why police are pushing so much paperWestern University study questions why police are doing data collection
-
Pandemic expert group to issue recommendations on COVID-19 rapid tests in OntarioScience experts advising Ontario on the pandemic are set to release new recommendations on rapid testing, with one of the group's leaders saying it makes sense to use the tests more often.
-
Video aims to tackle racism in Manitoba sportsA new video is taking aim at a pervasive problem in sports.
-
Mt. Washington resort to open this weekSkiers, snowboarders and all kinds of snow-lovers will be happy to hear that Mount Washington Alpine Resort is set to open on Friday, Dec. 5.
-
Freezing rain special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for much of AlbertaA special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta, warning of the potential for freezing rain overnight Tuesday.
-
Man charged with assault after fighting with police officers: RPSA Regina man is facing assault charges after allegedly fighting with police officers on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service.