School bus ends up in swamp near Long Point, Ont., driver passes away in hospital

One person has died after a school bus, with no students aboard, crashed into several trees before coming to rest in a swampy area near Long Point Ont. Monday evening.

Provincial police say they are seeking home security camera or dash cam video of the crash.

According to police the bus veered off County Road 23 striking several trees, just a few kilometres north of Long Point, Ont. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash which happened about 40 minutes south east of Tillsonburg, Ont.

Police also say no details on the gender or age of the driver will be released until next of kin have been notified.

The road was closed well into the night while officers investigated.

— With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe