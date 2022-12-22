School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary

A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.

The incident took place at 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of 52 Street and Copperfield Gate S.E., where a car collided with a bus, police confirmed.

All 40 children on the bus were OK, while the driver suffered minor injuries.

A second bus was summoned and took the children away from the scene.

Police said the driver of the car was OK.

The investigation continues.