iHeartRadio

School bus hits train tracks west of Edmonton

A bus crashed into train tracks west of Edmonton. (RCMP)

Parkland RCMP are investigating after a school bus crashed into a train trestle around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the crash occurred at Highway 16 and Highway 757. The bus was travelling eastbound before it crossed lanes and hit the trestle.

The driver was alone and suffered minor injuries.

RCMP say charges are not anticipated, as they believe the crash was related to a medical episode.

12