School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning.
The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
Strathroy-Caradoc police Const. Michelle McIntyre told CTV News the collision happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Scotchmere Drive and Adelaide Road.
The bus was heading north on Adelaide and the pick-up was traveling east on Scotchmere.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The bus went nose-first into a ditch on the west side of Scotchmere.
None of the students were injured.
