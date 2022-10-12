School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck

A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning.

The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.

Strathroy-Caradoc police Const. Michelle McIntyre told CTV News the collision happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Scotchmere Drive and Adelaide Road.

The bus was heading north on Adelaide and the pick-up was traveling east on Scotchmere.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus went nose-first into a ditch on the west side of Scotchmere.

None of the students were injured.