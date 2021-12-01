School bus involved in Wednesday morning crash in Winnipeg

A school bus carrying students from the Pembina Trails School Division was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Scurfield Boulevard and involved the bus and a pickup truck.

Ted Fransen, superintendent of the school division, said there were 40 students on the bus at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Fransen said the students attend Whyte Ridge Elementary School

