School bus rear-ended during South Simcoe Police Back to School safety campaign
Police in South Simcoe wrapped up a Back To School safety campaign having laid several charges for driving offences.
South Simcoe Police officers participated in the campaign last week in Innisfil and Bradford and reported that "the majority of people were driving responsibly."
However, police charged one motorist with dangerous driving after a school bus was rear-ended at a red light. They say the driver suffered minor injuries.
Police say another driver was charged with speeding 95km/h through a Community Safety Zone with a posted 60km/h limit.
Additionally, two other drivers were charged with having insecure loads.
"Much of the week went safely and smoothly, thanks to the majority of our residents," the service stated in a release.
Police remind motorists to stop for school buses and "put away your phones while driving."
