School bus safety protocols aim to keep students safe in small space
With 36,000 Simcoe Muskoka students boarding school buses, strict health measures are in place to keep them and drivers safe.
There are 720 school buses in operation across the region, which are sanitized twice a day.
"All kids are wearing masks. We are wearing masks and face shields," said bus driver Alissa McCracken.
Students are assigned seats to limit transmission in a small space, with siblings and classmates together.
Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium's CEO said coordinating seats for thousands of students can be challenging.
"So if there are some that are erroneous, please contact us or the school board, and we'll work to make that right," said John Barbato.
Barbato said they are also dealing with a bus driver shortage in Muskoka that has pumped the brakes on a few routes.
"We have approximately 12 open routes up in Muskoka. They are all being serviced. It's just they are experiencing delays right now, so we are working with our operator to mitigate those delays."
The consortium will review operations, from seating to capacity, to see what changes may be needed.
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore CollegeAfter a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
-
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretchWith the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines againThree former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
-
Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke RoadOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robberyGreater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Injuries threatening Riders defense heading into Banjo Bowl in WinnipegThe Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two major players on defence this weekend.
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in TimminsOn International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez clinches spot in U.S. Open finalCanada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.