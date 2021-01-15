A bus and a semi carrying manure collided Friday morning north of Magrath, Alta. No students were on the bus at the time and both drivers were injured. (Photo contributed)

Two drivers were injured Friday morning when a semi and school bus collided a few kilometres north of Magrath, Alta.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. at Township Road 62 and Range Road 222 and no students were on the bus at the time.

The semi, which was carrying a load of manure, was eastbound while the bus was northbound.

"The bus driver sustained minor injuries, and the truck driver was taken to hospital," read a social media from the Westwind School Division.

"We can confirm that the RCMP is investigating this incident."

Magrath is about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.