iHeartRadio

School bus slides into the ditch in Russell County

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

One person suffered serious injuries in a school bus crash in Russell County.

Ontario Provincial Police says a school bus left Des Tulipes Street in Hammond Friday morning and entered a ditch.

An adult passenger on the bus was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 12 children on the bus were not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

12