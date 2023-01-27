iHeartRadio

School bus tips into deep ditch


A school bus slid into a ditch in Caledon on Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 (Source: OPP/Twitter)

On Friday morning, a school bus tipped into a ditch on Centreville Creek Road in Caledon.

Caledon provincial police say four students were on board. However, no one was injured.

A second bus is on its way to bring the children safely to school.

Police warn drivers of soft shoulders on roadways.

