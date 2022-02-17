School buses cancelled across Chatham-Kent and Lambton, running in Windsor-Essex
Ahead of a blast of freezing rain and snow Thursday, all school buses have been cancelled for the day across Chatham-Kent and Lambton County. However, they are operational in Windsor-Essex.
All Lambton Kent District School Board elementary schools are open to students today.
Meanwhile, secondary school students across Lambton-Kent will be doing remote, teacher-led virtual learning today. All secondary schools will be closed to students for in-person learning.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most parts of southwestern Ontario.
Freezing rain, mixed with ice pellets will begin Thursday morning. Up to five mm of ice may accumulate.
It will then change to heavy snow Thursday afternoon and last into Friday morning with 10 to 20 cm possible.
-
-
B.C. investing $136.6M to build new BCIT complex, support training for thousands of new trade jobsWith B.C. expecting to see thousands of new trades jobs over the next 10 years, the province is investing millions to build a new complex at the B.C. Institute of Technology in Burnaby.
-
Ottawa police to update residents on increased presence downtownOttawa police will give an update this afternoon, including new instructions for residents, amid an increased police presence in and around the trucker convoy protest downtown.
-
Ontario announces new funding for students struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic in latest budgetOntario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced new support funding in the education budget for the 2022-23 school year that will help students struggling with learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Windsor crews and contractors hit the roads as winter storm moves inCity of Windsor public works crews and contractors are on the road Thursday as a wintery mix of weather hits the region.
-
'Life-changing': Victoria couple plans to buy homes after $500K lottery winA Victoria couple says a new home and seed money for their children's education are in the works after the pair won a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: PoliceA police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling stolen property on social media.
-
Why Saskatoon Uber passengers may be the nicest in CanadaSaskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizationsThere’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.