School buses cancelled across Chatham-Kent and Lambton, running in Windsor-Essex

Ahead of a blast of freezing rain and snow Thursday, all school buses have been cancelled for the day across Chatham-Kent and Lambton County. However, they are operational in Windsor-Essex.

All Lambton Kent District School Board elementary schools are open to students today.

Meanwhile, secondary school students across Lambton-Kent will be doing remote, teacher-led virtual learning today. All secondary schools will be closed to students for in-person learning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most parts of southwestern Ontario.

Freezing rain, mixed with ice pellets will begin Thursday morning. Up to five mm of ice may accumulate.

It will then change to heavy snow Thursday afternoon and last into Friday morning with 10 to 20 cm possible.