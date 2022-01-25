School buses cancelled across northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold

Extreme cold has cancelled hundreds of bus routes in areas across northern Ontario on Wednesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and young children are especially vulnerable.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled the morning school bus routes in Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island on Wednesday, but schools remain open and most afternoon routes will run as usual.

These routes are cancelled Wednesday due to bus drivers' absences: L017, L103, L111, L118, LW254, L365, L608, L618, L850, L874, N307, N407, NW427, N437, N443, N449, N456, N507, N519 and N750.

Four routes have been cancelled for the week due to driver shortages: L114, L807, L815 and L883.

Algoma &Huron-Superior Transportation Services has cancelled school bus routes in the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Wawa and White River.

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled routes in the following corridors:

Britt/Nobel

McDougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour

Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau

Town of Parry Sound

West Nipissing

Highway 11 North – North of North Bay

Mattawa

North Bay

Callander, Bonfield and East Ferris

Trout Lake/Four Mile Lake Road

Redbridge/Thorne

East Parry Sound – North and South of and including Highway 522

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled 269 routes in the Timmins, Kapuskasing and Hearst areas.