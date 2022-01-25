School buses cancelled across northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has cancelled hundreds of bus routes in areas across northern Ontario on Wednesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.
Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and young children are especially vulnerable.
Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled the morning school bus routes in Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island on Wednesday, but schools remain open and most afternoon routes will run as usual.
These routes are cancelled Wednesday due to bus drivers' absences: L017, L103, L111, L118, LW254, L365, L608, L618, L850, L874, N307, N407, NW427, N437, N443, N449, N456, N507, N519 and N750.
Four routes have been cancelled for the week due to driver shortages: L114, L807, L815 and L883.
Algoma &Huron-Superior Transportation Services has cancelled school bus routes in the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Wawa and White River.
Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled routes in the following corridors:
- Britt/Nobel
- McDougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour
- Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau
- Town of Parry Sound
- West Nipissing
- Highway 11 North – North of North Bay
- Mattawa
- North Bay
- Callander, Bonfield and East Ferris
- Trout Lake/Four Mile Lake Road
- Redbridge/Thorne
- East Parry Sound – North and South of and including Highway 522
The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled 269 routes in the Timmins, Kapuskasing and Hearst areas.