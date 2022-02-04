School buses cancelled again across Windsor-Essex, select zones in Chatham-Kent
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
For a third day in a row, poor weather and road conditions have cancelled all school bus routes in Windsor-Essex.
However, schools remain open to students.
In Chatham-Kent, only buses in Zone 5 (Wallaceburg) and Zone 7 (Tilbury) are not running. All other zones are running as normal, including Lambton County.
There are currently no weather advisories issued by Environment Canada.
