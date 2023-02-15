School buses cancelled around the northeast

School transportation is cancelled for students across northeastern Ontario on Wednesday due to poor road conditions on most rural and side roads.

SUDBURY, ESPANOLA AND MASSEY

School transportation is cancelled in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey area Wednesday due to poor road conditions on most rural and side roads, the bus consortium says.

Buses are still running on Manitoulin Island, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said.

"All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided. Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day," it said.

ALGOMA

There is also a weather cancellation with the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services.

"Due to the poor road conditions and in the interest of safety, Route E026 servicing École Sainte-Anne (Spanish) will be cancelled today," it said.

NORTH BAY - PARRY SOUND

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled the following corridors routes:

Britt/Nobel

Callander, Bonfield, and East Ferris

Hwy. 11 North North of North Bay

Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau

Mattawa

McDougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour

Parry Sound, East Parry Sound both north and south, including Hwy. 522

Redbridge /Thorne

Trout Lake/Four Mile Lake Rd.

West Nipissing including River Valley/Field, Verner/Lavigne, Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point

"Side roads and many main roads are either rutted with ice or are covered in glare ice. With further rain expected, road conditions will become even more slippery," the Nipissing-Parry Sound consortium said.

TIMMINS

North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes Wednesday.

See the full list here.

"Icy side roads, icy turnarounds, snow-covered and slippery highways, freezing rain, flash freeze warning," is the reason given by the consortium.

Three schools -- Elk Lake, Kerns and Temagami public schools -- are closed because of the weather.

Environment Canada issued a flash freeze warning for many communities in the northeast. Find out more here.