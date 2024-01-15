School buses cancelled as extreme cold keeps tight grip on Sask.

Aside from a small pocket in northeastern Saskatchewan, an extreme cold warning remains in effect across the province Monday morning, as dangerous temperatures and wind chill keep a tight grip on the Prairies.

The extreme weather has resulted in school bus cancellations Monday morning for Regina Catholic Schools and Regina Public Schools as well as parts of Prairie Valley School Division.

Regina Catholic said in an email that all student transportation has been cancelled for Monday.

Regina Public said that all high school transportation has been cancelled for Monday, elementary students have the day off due to a professional day.

Prairie Valley School Division said that transportation for all students within the Regina and Indian Head weather tower is cancelled, with buses expected to operate in the afternoon.

“Any planned curricular or extra-curricular trips scheduled to depart prior to noon will be cancelled also,” Prairie Valley School Division said in an email.

All three school divisions are reminding parents to report any absences.

In Regina, the temperature was about -31 C as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, with wind chills in the -40 C to -50 C range once again.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the extreme cold warning is expected to remain in effect into Tuesday.

According to the latest forecast Monday morning, Regina is not expected to see seasonal daytime highs until the weekend.

The normal daytime high for the Queen City this time of year is about -11 C, according to ECCC.