School buses cancelled from Spanish, Ont. to West Nipissing, Mattawa
After the latest dumping of snow, school buses are cancelled Friday from Spanish, Ont. to West Nipissing and Mattawa.
School bus routes in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey areas are cancelled Friday.
Schools remain open, but no transportation is being provided, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said.
"Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day," the announcement said.
Mail delivery in Sudbury has also been suspended for the day Friday.
The Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services said school bus route E026 servicing École Sainte-Anne in Spanish, Ont., is also cancelled Friday due to weather.
Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Service has two corridor cancellations, including West Nipissing and Mattawa, and more than a dozen individual route cancellations and partial service disruptions.
North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled more than a dozen school bus routes as well.
-
Suspects sought after TTC bus operator shot with BB gunToronto police are investigating after a TTC bus operator was shot with a BB gun in Scarborough.
-
-
Bring a Doctor Home hockey tournament wraps in the SaultA week's worth of hockey wrapped up Saturday, all in support of the Sault's doctors of tomorrow.
-
'An opportunity to transform': Details on B.C.'s long-awaited payment plan for family physicians releasedThe B.C. government, in partnership with Doctors of B.C., has released details about its new payment model for family doctors, a plan that could reshape primary care across the province.
-
Outloud North Bay is a safe place for everyoneOutloud North Bay is coming up on its three year anniversary and has 200 youth members at the space.
-
Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge is a huge successThe initial $40,000 goal was nearly doubled Saturday afternoon before the first participant plunged into frigid waters outside the Sons of Kent Brewery.
-
Clean up underway in the Maritimes following Friday stormIn many parts of Nova Scotia, it’s the first snow storm of the season.
-
Ontario Cup cross-country skiers gather in Greater SudburyThere was a huge turnout on the Walden Cross Country ski trails in Greater Sudbury Community of Naughton Saturday morning as the facility played host to an Ontario Cup race.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.