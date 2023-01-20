School buses cancelled from Spanish, Ont. to West Nipissing, Mattawa

After the latest dumping of snow, school buses are cancelled Friday from Spanish, Ont. to West Nipissing and Mattawa.

School bus routes in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey areas are cancelled Friday.

Schools remain open, but no transportation is being provided, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said.

"Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day," the announcement said.

Mail delivery in Sudbury has also been suspended for the day Friday.

The Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services said school bus route E026 servicing École Sainte-Anne in Spanish, Ont., is also cancelled Friday due to weather.

Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Service has two corridor cancellations, including West Nipissing and Mattawa, and more than a dozen individual route cancellations and partial service disruptions.

North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled more than a dozen school bus routes as well.