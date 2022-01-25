School buses cancelled in four northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold

Extreme cold has cancelled more than 100 bus routes in four areas of northern Ontario on Tuesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and young children are especially vulnerable.

Algoma &Huron-Superior Transportation Services has cancelled school bus routes in the community of Hornepayne.

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled 141 routes in the Timmins, Kapuskasing and Hearst areas.