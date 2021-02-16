As people across the London region dig out, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert as the temperature drops and the wind kicks up.

Overnight temperatures for the next two nights could hit -19C, with wind chill pushing it to -23, and as low as -26 Wednesday morning before rising again.

The alert is expected to be lifted Wednesday afternoon when Environment Canada is call for -6C with a wind chill of -8.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the health unit, said in a statement, “Anyone spending time outdoors especially in the evening, or overnight needs to dress accordingly in order to reduce cold-related injuries such as hypothermia or frostbite. Cover exposed skin, wear gloves and a warm hat, and dress in layers.”

Anyone concerned about someone outdoors who may be in distress can call London CAReS at 519-667-2273 or 911 if it is an emergency. A list of warming centres in the city is available here.

Among those locations opening are the South London Community Centre at 1119 Jalna Blvd., which will be available from 12-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Warming spaces are also open at the Hamilton Road Seniors Centre, 525 Hamilton Rd. between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the Talbot Street Church, 513 Talbot St. from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Snowfall cancels buses

The dumping of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning resulted in school buses being cancelled across the region.

School buses were cancelled for London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties, meaning a snow day for anyone who relies on school buses and any schools dependent on busing alone.

School board policies are to not fully close schools however, so students who can arrive safely by other means can still do so.

Buses were also cancelled for Zones 1-8 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth and Windsor-Essex.

While the snowfall warning has been lifted by Environment Canada, travel was still being discouraged Tuesday morning as cleanup continues.

The OPP reported several vehicles in ditches along Highway 401 between London and Chatham.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Amanda Taccone