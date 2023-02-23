iHeartRadio

School buses cancelled in Ottawa and the region due to snow


FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday after the region was blanketed with snow overnight.

English and French school boards across the region have cancelled buses today, but schools remain open.   

School buses are cancelled for:

  • Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Aboout 15 centimetres of snow had fallen in Ottawa as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with a few more centimetres expected.

12