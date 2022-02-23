Messy weather wreaks havoc on the roads
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Blowing snow and messy conditions wreaked havoc on the roads across the region, with police cautioning drivers to slow down on Wednesday.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," OPP stated in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.
The weather resulted in several school bus cancellations for parts of central Ontario, including Simcoe County's north and west zones, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern and central Ontario.
At the time, the weather agency warned motorists that highways, roads, and parking lots could become icy and slippery.
Despite the weather, there are no advisories or warnings currently issued for the region.
-
'On a wing and a prayer': Kamsack raises concerns over lack of emergency bedsServices at the Kamsack Hospital haven’t been operating at full capacity, for almost a year now, worrying some within the community.
-
Health-care worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital: Vancouver policeCharges are possible after a patient stabbed a staff member at a downtown Vancouver hospital, police say.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.