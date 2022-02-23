Messy weather wreaks havoc on the roads

Blowing snow and messy conditions wreaked havoc on the roads across the region, with police cautioning drivers to slow down on Wednesday.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," OPP stated in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather resulted in several school bus cancellations for parts of central Ontario, including Simcoe County's north and west zones, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern and central Ontario.

At the time, the weather agency warned motorists that highways, roads, and parking lots could become icy and slippery.

Despite the weather, there are no advisories or warnings currently issued for the region.