School buses cancelled in Sudbury area

After receiving a fresh blanket of new snow overnight, school buses in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey are cancelled for students Thursday.

School buses are still running on Manitoulin Island, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said.

Schools remain open and parents who take their children to school are expected to pick them up at the end of the day.

Algoma Huron-Superior Transportation Services cancelled one route in the North Shore area Thursday due to poor road conditions, Route E026 servicing École Sainte-Anne.