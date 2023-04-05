School buses cancelled in the northeast, schools closed Sudbury to Manitoulin Island

School buses are cancelled for all four student transportation services in the northeast and schools from Sudbury to Manitoulin Island are closed due to freezing rain.

Good morning #Sudbury! Mother Nature was feeling a little icy. Please slow down and drive according to conditions. Maintain a safe following distance. See and be seen - remove ice and snow from your vehicle before leaving the driveway. Watch out for pedestrians. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/gbfe1BnB9E

SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY & MANITOULIN

"All schools are closed, parents are reminded not to send their children to schools and school daycares as these are all closed," the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said Wednesday morning.

"This includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Manitoulin Island, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda."

The area is under a freezing rain warning with ice accumulation near five millimetres and possible isolated power outages.

Freezing rain is expected to change to rain late morning or early afternoon before the precipitation tapers off, Environment Canada said in its updated weather alert.

"Travel is not recommended. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," the weather alert said.

Two post secondary schools in Sudbury, Cambrian College and College Boreal, are also closed Wednesday.

"Due to weather conditions, and to protect the health and safety of our students and employees, we have made the decision to close our main campus and satellite sites today. Those satellite sites are located in Val Caron, Chelmsford, Espanola and Little Current," Cambrian College said in a statement just before 8 a.m.

"There will be no in-person or online classes, activities or student services available today. This includes cafeteria and other on-campus food services are also closed. Students, please check Moodle for any specific instructions from your faculty as you may have additional options posted to you there."

College Boreal said its campuses and employment centres are closed Wednesday in the Greater Sudbury area, Noelville and Timmins.

"Staff members are asked to work remotely. Boréal's online courses are offered as usual."

Laurentian University in Sudbury remains open but is encouraging faculty members to deliver classes remotely and recommends employees who are able to work from home.

The YMCA on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury confirmed it is open Wednesday for regular scheduled services, but childcare, employment and immigration services are closed.

"Staff who are not able to work because it's unsafe for them to travel are able to stay home," Kendra MacIssac, of the northeastern Ontario YMCA, told CTV News in an email

NIPISSING - PARRY SOUND DISTRICTS

School buses are cancelled, but schools remain open.

ALGOMA & HURON - SUPERIOR

School buses are cancelled, but schools remain open.

NORTH EAST TRI-BOARD

School buses are cancelled and all but three schools remain open.

Elk Lake, Kerns and Temagami public schools are closed Wednesday.