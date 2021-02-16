The snow fall warning may be over but in its wake was left a dumping of snow leaving school buses cancelled across the region.

School buses have been cancelled for the day in Windsor and Essex County.

Buses are also cancelled for Zones 1-8 in Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton.

While buses are cancelled schools will remain open as per board policies.

Meanwhile bus cancellations are also announced across southwestern Ontario.

The OPP has reported several vehicles in ditches due to the weather on Highway 401 between London and Windsor.