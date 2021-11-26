School buses cancelled, schools remain open, in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey

Due to poor road conditions, school buses for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools have been cancelled for Friday.

This includes schools operating in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey. Communities affected by the cancellations include St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda are cancelled today.

Manitoulin Island is not affected.

"All schools will remain open, however, no transportation will be provided," said a statement from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.

"Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day."

All staff are expected to report to work, the statement added.