School buses cancelled Superior East to Sudbury, east Parry Sound area

School buses are cancelled Tuesday from Superior East to Sudbury due to imminent freezing rain and heavy precipitation, the bus consortiums say.

"In the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin are cancelled today," Sudbury Student Services Consortium said on its website.

"All schools will remain open, however, no transportation will be provided. Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day."

The Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services has also cancelled its buses.

This includes the Sault Ste. Marie area, central Algoma area, northern Algoma area and north shore area.

Nipissing - Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has one corridor cancellation in the east Parry Sound south area, south of Highway 522.